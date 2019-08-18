Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Decreased Holding by $2.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73 million, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – GM sticks to April 20 deadline for Korea restructuring, unit logs $1 bln loss; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 26/04/2018 – General Motors tops estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT OF 980 BLN WON COMING DUE IN APRIL; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea, union fail to reach agreement before Friday deadline; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – INTEVA PRODUCTS NAMED 2017 GM SUPPLIER OF YEAR

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kimco Realty, GM and Monster Beverage – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar Cuts Medium-Duty Truck Production In Ohio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation owns 357,097 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 15,478 shares. Cordasco Fincl invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Denali Ltd Com holds 2.38% or 427,800 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,962 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.03 million shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Interstate Bancshares reported 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James Na invested in 0.04% or 17,989 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.04% or 118,100 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 733 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 611,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.21% or 57,310 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 6,863 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 4,371 shares to 89,972 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 15,930 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 37,500 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 19,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset reported 1.07M shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 1.22M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 149,688 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd, Virgin Islands – British-based fund reported 103,030 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co reported 163,475 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp reported 1.24 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Barnett accumulated 61,005 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Co reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, August 1. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.