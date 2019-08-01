Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) as Stock Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 872,890 shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 2.02 million shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Inc reported 1.10M shares. 32,600 were reported by Quantitative Investment Ltd. State Street reported 110,389 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 1.24 million shares. Arlington Capital Management accumulated 99,427 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 643 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 230,604 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh. Ptnrs Grp Inc Holding Ag has 1.22M shares. Weybosset Rech And Management Lc reported 24,771 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Company Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 58,000 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 48,305 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Brown Advisory holds 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 1.63M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares to 110,934 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,364 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Van Eck holds 18,184 shares. Century Inc holds 0.02% or 391,946 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.29% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ftb Advisors owns 1,048 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 2.50 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 244,842 were accumulated by Jennison Associate Ltd Company. Heronetta Mgmt Lp has invested 3.71% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Finance Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cincinnati Insur Co holds 33,220 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 121,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,201 are held by Ballentine Prns Ltd Company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 6,790 shares or 0.07% of the stock.