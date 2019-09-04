Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Decreased Its Holding; Chieftain Capital Management Stake in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 2.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 3.36 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. On Thursday, June 20 BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 200 shares. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 195,710 shares to 285,453 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $194.52 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Incorporated holds 1.44% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 286,746 shares. Greenwich Invest Management owns 4.84% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 262,618 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability holds 0.75% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 575,336 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 91,759 shares. Fosun International Ltd owns 178,707 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,702 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd stated it has 19,503 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 696,995 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 281,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Company invested in 751,791 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 443,051 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Company holds 13,769 shares.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.70M for 6.63 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.