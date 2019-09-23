Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Lifted Position by $365,500; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $10.76 Million; Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 179.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,464. 2,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares to 1,550 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).