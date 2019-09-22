Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose While Glovista Investments Has Lifted Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Lifted Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 62,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 172,429 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.61 million, up from 110,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 83,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 321,384 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,827 shares to 4,655 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 164,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,391 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Redmond Asset Limited Company has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Community Bankshares Na holds 1.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 56,840 shares. Sg Americas Llc accumulated 192,445 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 3,192 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mufg Americas Holding invested in 185,569 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp has 1.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 90,284 shares. Of Vermont has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 516,259 shares. Callahan Advsrs owns 89,477 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 2.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 84,096 shares. North American Mngmt reported 167,019 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.44% or 289,362 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap accumulated 31,427 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shanda Asset Management accumulated 103,030 shares. Private Tru Com Na reported 0.07% stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 4,887 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 35,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.31 million were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Prtn Group Holdg Ag stated it has 2.76% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 105,663 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Moors And Cabot reported 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cutter Communications Brokerage holds 0.3% or 54,181 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 460,047 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Communication Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 707,728 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 121,209 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Allen Investment Limited Com holds 0.11% or 218,336 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 11,467 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 52 shares.

