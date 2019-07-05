Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose While Camelot Portfolios Cut by $412,981 Its Holding; As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $628,898

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 428,966 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 203,702 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.52M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares to 31,930 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 14,210 shares. Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828 worth of stock. DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 14,210 shares. Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828 worth of stock. DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $153.08 million for 26.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.