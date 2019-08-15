Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose While Sigma Planning Trimmed Its Holding by $464,219; Valley National Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding in V F (VFC) by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.83M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 1.81 million shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,304 shares to 39,035 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

