Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose While Camelot Portfolios Trimmed by $412,981 Its Holding; Waterfront Capital Partners Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Has Boosted by $2.36 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 107,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, up from 545,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 226,163 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 202,292 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,900 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Ltd has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 50 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Destination Wealth holds 2,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Panagora Asset invested in 44,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 61 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kings Point Capital reported 259,624 shares stake. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.12% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bell Bancshares holds 0.59% or 98,482 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.08 million shares. 300,000 were accumulated by Birch Run Ltd Partnership.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,762 shares to 4,449 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.61 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.