Ares Cap (ARCC) Position Has Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co; Mad River Investors Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $304,575; Stock Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 3.77 million shares traded or 46.47% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blue-Chip BDC Yield 9.1%, ‘Special Dividend’ Likely Soon, Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital: Should Dividend Growth Investors Consider It? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Prices $350 Mln of 4.625% Unsecured Convertible Notes Due 2024 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,234 was made by BARTLETT STEVE on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 1,500 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alps Advsrs owns 484,800 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 1.16M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 523,235 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership accumulated 578,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.78 million shares. Private Trust Na reported 20,248 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Lp has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6,000 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Round Table Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 13,769 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 1.43 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 146 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.00 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DISH, HD, URI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apollo in talks to finance Dish Network bid for T-Mobile, Sprint assets – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dish Might Save the T-Mobile-Sprint Merger – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Content Is King And It Will Rule The Direction Of AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.07 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 848,932 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 41,260 shares. Strs Ohio has 21,470 shares. 195,265 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 87,750 were reported by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 310,533 shares or 0.04% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 400 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 67,070 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 164,805 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Landscape Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 8,137 shares. Assetmark owns 3,332 shares. Davenport & Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 1.52M shares.