Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Telemus Capital Raised Its Holding by $1.19 Million; Ambarella (AMBA) Position Increased by Pioneer Investment Management Inc

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 104,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 627,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10 million, up from 523,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 926,727 shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 70,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 575,336 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 505,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 984,130 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 55,695 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $59.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 44,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,632 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De owns 2,823 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 14,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 263,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 119 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 372 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 16,783 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 439,108 were reported by Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 37,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 150 shares. Security National Communications, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 90,570 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Advisors has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 149,688 shares. Tcw Grp Inc holds 265,568 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,725 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 88,000 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 58,452 shares. 68,268 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 103,030 are held by Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldg Ltd. Westwood Holdings reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blair William And Communications Il has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bank accumulated 0.01% or 152,366 shares.