Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Lowered Position

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 62.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,814 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 786,747 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 6,842 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Punch And Associates Inv, Minnesota-based fund reported 511,680 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 3,450 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Polar Capital Llp owns 0.11% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 685,000 shares. 20,097 are held by Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware. Glovista Ltd Liability Corp has 237,959 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. 1.43M were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Clough Partners Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,950 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,265 shares to 4,234 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 2.14M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 59,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 53,992 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 865,456 shares. Petrus Lta holds 23,294 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 3.92 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Lc has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cornerstone Advsr Inc, Washington-based fund reported 76 shares. 262,991 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Hap Trading Limited holds 25,250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% or 8,950 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.35% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Smithfield Trust Communications invested in 5,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.