Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Muzinich & Company Lowered Its Holding by $2.54 Million as Stock Rose; Walleye Trading Increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (GT) Holding by $5.02 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (GT) by 3817.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 278,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 286,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48M, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80 million shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 200 shares valued at $3,600 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20. On Tuesday, August 6 ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 2,000 shares.