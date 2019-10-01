Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Cut Position by $4.84 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Cut Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $34.63 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.61 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 3.95M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company analyzed 284,768 shares as the company's stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.21 million, down from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 2.42 million shares traded or 57.03% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Polar Llp has invested 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisors Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.78% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Creative Planning holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 78,911 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 91,433 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 132,700 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 275,392 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,540 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 225,931 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,887 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.03 million shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 843,377 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity owns 3.21% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 539,800 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 49,700 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers stated it has 155,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 0.16% or 16,200 shares.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.24M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. 200 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $3,464 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 105,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $98.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.61 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7.25M shares to 8.15 million shares, valued at $268.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 104,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (Put).