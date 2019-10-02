Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Cut Stake by $4.84 Million as Stock Rose; Gp Strategies (GPX) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 284,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.21M, down from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 2.92 million shares traded or 88.02% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 55,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 217,123 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, down from 272,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 42,508 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 349,428 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Llp. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 44,975 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 18,297 were reported by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Mariner Limited Liability invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,475 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.11% or 685,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Company has 372,305 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Prtn Llp has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 15,213 shares. Freestone Holdings Ltd Llc accumulated 50,632 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,793 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 300,000 shares. Envestnet Asset has 116,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 3,048 shares in its portfolio.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 105,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $98.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.29 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 8.02 million shares to 17.98 million shares, valued at $399.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 29,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Analysts await GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GPX’s profit will be $3.89 million for 12.46 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by GP Strategies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.