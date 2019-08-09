Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Hap Trading Has Lowered Its Position; Farmers Trust Co Upped Its Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 84,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 58,452 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 2.21 million shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 26,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 24,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 115,334 shares to 146,034 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 26,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought 200 shares worth $3,424.

