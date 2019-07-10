Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Glovista Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Increased by $567,072 as Market Valuation Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 977,234 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 266,772 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares to 144,317 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 6,842 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 36,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Natixis Advsrs LP owns 1.22M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 731,513 shares. Estabrook Capital Management owns 1,650 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 297,463 shares stake. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.17 million shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hl Fin Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Covington reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co holds 2.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 20,097 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability has 563,452 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.56M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Better Times Lie Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Why It’s The Only Large, Externally Managed BDC We Like – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital: Should Dividend Growth Investors Consider It? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 2: Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About nVent Electric plc (NVT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.