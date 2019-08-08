Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Glovista Investments Decreased Its Stake by $362,474 as Share Price Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Stock Price Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.87. About 2.14M shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.74 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 195,710 shares to 285,453 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 36,936 shares. Kistler accumulated 580 shares. 1.22 million are held by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Bruni J V Com Com accumulated 2.42M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 500 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc owns 240,553 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Ltd Partnership reported 58,000 shares. 1,254 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. 111,242 were accumulated by Fernwood Invest Management Lc. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 268,879 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Counselors Incorporated stated it has 10,226 shares. New South Mngmt holds 0.51% or 1.04M shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 88,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 27.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

