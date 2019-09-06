Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Glovista Investments Cut Its Stake by $362,474; As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Position by $393,588

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.39M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,476 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 20,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 3.04 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares to 17,982 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $195.77M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

