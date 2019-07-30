Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $629,000 as Share Price Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 91.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 21,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,099 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 23,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.76. About 410,676 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 318.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,620 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 854,729 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 0.14% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,759 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 111,768 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.39% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Creative Planning invested in 90,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.30 million shares. Essex Fincl Services invested 0.17% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Duncker Streett & owns 78,650 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 16,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Counsel has invested 0.63% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 5,820 are owned by Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Company accumulated 45,831 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 36,500 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 58,452 shares. Ares Lc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 781,880 shares to 7.18M shares, valued at $209.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 129,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.84 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 304,482 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Arrow Corporation accumulated 0.4% or 8,926 shares. Homrich Berg owns 7,175 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chemical Bank has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.76% or 31,332 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.12% or 20,638 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parsons Ri has invested 0.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Td Asset Mgmt owns 616,919 shares. D L Carlson Group reported 0.69% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stanley holds 8,234 shares. Salem Capital holds 0.13% or 1,247 shares. 15,200 were reported by Polygon Management. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 1.34% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 3,800 shares.