Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Ares Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; American International Group Has Trimmed Us Bancorp (USB) Position as Stock Price Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 548,472 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.36M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 8,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 672,551 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.41M, down from 681,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 1.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital Q2 net investment income rises 28% – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,503 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited. Bruni J V & Com Com owns 2.42 million shares. Boston Prns accumulated 322,070 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc Llc has 0.29% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 346,163 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 607,346 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 56,455 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 97 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hightower Ltd Company stated it has 1.17 million shares. D L Carlson Group Inc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 47,089 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 19,255 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Convergence Invest Prns reported 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 19,000 shares. 6,190 were reported by Ledyard Financial Bank. 2.78M were accumulated by Hl Fincl Serv Limited. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). D L Carlson Group Inc accumulated 5,168 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc reported 47,158 shares. 49,190 are held by Gamble Jones Counsel. New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Fincl In has 526 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru owns 26,126 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Country Trust National Bank has 564,941 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 54,961 shares to 197,252 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc A.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.