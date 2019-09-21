Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $77, and a 50.77% upside potential. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 306.09% and its consensus price target is $8. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.