Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta means Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.59% upside potential and a consensus target price of $77. Competitively the average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 708.48% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 81.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.