Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.72 N/A 12.15 4.61 Novan Inc. 2 11.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 7.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 6.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.