Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

We will be comparing the differences between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.81 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 45.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 5.1% respectively. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.