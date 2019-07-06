Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.67 N/A 12.15 4.61 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.60 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 7.17%. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $191.67, while its potential upside is 63.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.