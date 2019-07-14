Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.73 N/A 12.15 4.61 Epizyme Inc. 12 42.12 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s beta is 3.03 which is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.89% and an $66.33 average target price. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, with potential upside of 47.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares. 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Epizyme Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.