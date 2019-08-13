Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.15 N/A 12.15 5.16 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.17 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, with potential upside of 29.00%. Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 133.27%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 84.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.