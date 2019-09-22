Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16 Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 50.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $77.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 24.3% respectively. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Compugen Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.