Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.82 N/A 12.15 4.61 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$66.33 is Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.24%. Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus target price of $78.17, with potential upside of 75.07%. Based on the data shown earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.