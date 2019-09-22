Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 50.77% at a $77 average target price. Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $170.5, with potential upside of 55.72%. Based on the data given earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.