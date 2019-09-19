Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.20 N/A 12.15 5.16 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.20 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 47.28%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target is $32.33, while its potential upside is 32.99%. Based on the results given earlier, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.