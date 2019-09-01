Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.59% and an $77 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.