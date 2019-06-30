Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We are contrasting Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.56 N/A 12.15 4.61 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Affimed N.V.’s 3.08 beta is the reason why it is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 13.13%. Competitively the consensus price target of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 178.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Affimed N.V. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.