Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 2.96 N/A 12.15 5.16 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. In other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.03% at a $77 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.