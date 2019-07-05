Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Reaches $61.83 52-Week High; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shorts Raised By 11.2%

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) had an increase of 11.2% in short interest. HST’s SI was 32.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.2% from 29.22M shares previously. With 7.45M avg volume, 4 days are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s short sellers to cover HST’s short positions. The SI to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 4.42%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.23M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018

The stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) hit a new 52-week high and has $64.30 target or 4.00% above today’s $61.83 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.07B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $64.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $122.60M more. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 126,224 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 22.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 14/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Balance $271.3M at Dec. 31; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharma: Safety Results Support Potential Best-In-Class Profile; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ARENA – TRIAL MET PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PATIENTS GETTING HIGH DOSE ETRASIMOD FOR 12 WKS; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARNA, DBVT, TSLX, VYGR

More notable recent Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biotech Acquisition Prospects As Handicapped By Market-Makers – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biotechs on watch after Pfizer-Array blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arena Pharmaceuticals to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 19 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharma had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-1.02 EPS, down 56.92% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.65 per share. After $12.10 actual EPS reported by Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.43% negative EPS growth.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod , which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has a 4.95 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CDW Corporation (CDW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Highlander Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Profund Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 50,297 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 82,813 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 62,363 are owned by Invest Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 247 shares. Twin Management Inc reported 411,660 shares. State Street has 0.08% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Aqr Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 639,373 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.03M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) stated it has 63,283 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 5,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Cipher Cap L P invested in 12,282 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrow Fincl has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 260 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity. $4,729 worth of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) was bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E.

Among 6 analysts covering Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Host Hotels & Resorts had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $13.38 billion. The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.