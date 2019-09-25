Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparing side by side

Since Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 2.96 N/A 12.15 5.16 Zymeworks Inc. 21 20.95 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 59.03%. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 39.04%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 49.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.