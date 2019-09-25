Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 2.96 N/A 12.15 5.16 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 59.06% upside potential and a consensus target price of $77. Competitively the consensus target price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 1,733.33% upside. Based on the data given earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 20.4%. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.