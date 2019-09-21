Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparison side by side

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.06 N/A 12.15 5.16 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 50.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 85.2%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.