Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

Since Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.80 N/A 12.15 4.61 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.30 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $66.33, and a 5.82% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.