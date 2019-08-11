Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.31 N/A 12.15 5.16 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, with potential upside of 22.61%. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 average target price and a 13.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.