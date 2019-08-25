Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.29 N/A 12.15 5.16 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta means Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta is the reason why it is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.45% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $66.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 466.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.