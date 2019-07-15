Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.60% -17.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 49 4.61 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$66.33 is the consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 6.67%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.