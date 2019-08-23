Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.29 N/A 12.15 5.16 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, with potential upside of 23.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.