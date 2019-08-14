Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.29 N/A 12.15 5.16 InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 23.43% upside potential and a consensus target price of $66.33. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 130.77% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.