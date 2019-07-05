Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Contrasting side by side

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.67 N/A 12.15 4.61 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.58 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 7.17% at a $66.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 49.4%. About 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.