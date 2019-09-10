Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Contrasting side by side

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 53.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.