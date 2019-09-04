Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.17 N/A 12.15 5.16 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.78 N/A -1.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $77, and a 48.68% upside potential. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 8.46% and its average price target is $15. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 70.9%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.