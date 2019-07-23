Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparison side by side

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.78 N/A 12.15 4.61 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 237.04 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, with potential upside of 6.38%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 114.22% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 77.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.