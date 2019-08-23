Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparison side by side

Since Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.37 N/A 12.15 5.16 Celsion Corporation 2 81.27 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.51% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $66.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Celsion Corporation.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.