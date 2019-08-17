Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.41 N/A 12.15 5.16 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.04% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $66.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.